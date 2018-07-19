Enjoy connected living with this Samsung fridge

1/11

The refrigerator is an essential appliance in any kitchen. Not only does it help to keep meats, vegetables and fruits fresh, it is also handy for storing iced beverages to provide relief on a sunny day. But did you know that with the latest development in fridge technology, it can now become the technological centre of the home? Savvy homeowners can now control different parts of their dwelling, via one key appliance in the kitchen: the Family Hub refrigerator by Samsung. It features state-of-the-art technologies that offer entertainment and communication capabilities, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of a fully connected home at the touch of a button, or via voice-command.

1) Know what everyone is up to for the day

The Family Hub comes with a calendar app, so you can sync your calendars and keep up to date with your family members’ schedules.